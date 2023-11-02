ADVERTISEMENT

KGBV principal fined ₹25,000 for giving corporal punishment to student in Andhra Pradesh

November 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - REDDYGUDEM

NTR district Collector warns of severe action if teachers give corporal punishment to students

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the principal of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Rangapuram in Reddygudem mandal for giving corporal punishment to a student.

The Collector also warned of severe action if the teachers give corporal punishment to students.

The principal, M. Shyamala, while moving in the corridors of the school, found the seventh-class students making noise in the classroom, before the Dasara festival. She asked the students to kneel down on the ground in the hot sun.

Parents of a student, who came to the school to take her for Dasara vacations, found bleeding injuries on her knees and asked Ms. Shyamala about the wounds.

The student said that the injuries were caused when she knelt down on the ground as per the instructions of the principal.

Speaking to The Hindu on November 2 (Thursday), KGBV Assistant Project Coordinator Maheswara Rao said that based on the inquiry report, the Collector imposed a fine on the principal. The student was attending classes as usual after the Dasara vacations, Mr. Rao said.

