HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KGBV principal fined ₹25,000 for giving corporal punishment to student in Andhra Pradesh

NTR district Collector warns of severe action if teachers give corporal punishment to students

November 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - REDDYGUDEM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the principal of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Rangapuram in Reddygudem mandal for giving corporal punishment to a student.

The Collector also warned of severe action if the teachers give corporal punishment to students.

The principal, M. Shyamala, while moving in the corridors of the school, found the seventh-class students making noise in the classroom, before the Dasara festival. She asked the students to kneel down on the ground in the hot sun.

Parents of a student, who came to the school to take her for Dasara vacations, found bleeding injuries on her knees and asked Ms. Shyamala about the wounds.

The student said that the injuries were caused when she knelt down on the ground as per the instructions of the principal.

Speaking to The Hindu on November 2 (Thursday), KGBV Assistant Project Coordinator Maheswara Rao said that based on the inquiry report, the Collector imposed a fine on the principal. The student was attending classes as usual after the Dasara vacations, Mr. Rao said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.