KGBV contract teachers stage dharna demanding reinstatement

July 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Outsourcing and contract teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), who were terminated recently, staged a dharna here on Monday demanding that they be continued in their posts.

Guest faculties and contract residential teachers staged the protest at Dharna Chowk. They alleged that the KGBV management had recently removed them for no reason, and made fresh recruitments overnight.

“There was no remark in our service, but the government removed us from jobs,” said a teacher, Reshma, who participated in the protest.

“The government has made fresh recruitments and issued appointment orders hurriedly. Many contract and outsourcing staff came on to the roads,” said another teacher, Rajeswari.

