Key post for P.V. Sindhu

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed world badminton champion and Deputy Collector P.V. Sindhu as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad.
In an order issued late on Friday, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney stated that Ms. Sindhu, who had completed her training as Deputy Collector, was waiting for posting.
“She has been posted as the OSD at Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad in care of Director of Protocol in the existing vacancy of Assistant Director,” the G.O. stated.
Also, the post of OSD has been upgraded to Deputy Collector.
“Director, Protocol, shall send necessary proposals for upgradation of the post of Assistant Director to that of OSD in the office of Director of Protocol,” the G.O. added.
Ms. Sindhu was sanctioned on-duty facility from December 7, 2019, to August 30, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.