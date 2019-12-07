Key post for P.V. Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh

A.P. government appoints her as OSD at Lake View Guest House

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed world badminton champion and Deputy Collector P.V. Sindhu as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad.

In an order issued late on Friday, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney stated that Ms. Sindhu, who had completed her training as Deputy Collector, was waiting for posting.

“She has been posted as the OSD at Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad in care of Director of Protocol in the existing vacancy of Assistant Director,” the G.O. stated.

Also, the post of OSD has been upgraded to Deputy Collector.

“Director, Protocol, shall send necessary proposals for upgradation of the post of Assistant Director to that of OSD in the office of Director of Protocol,” the G.O. added.

Ms. Sindhu was sanctioned on-duty facility from December 7, 2019, to August 30, 2020.

