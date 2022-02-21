Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh today
Top news developments in Andhra Pradesh today- February 21, 2022
Here are the key news developments in the State today.
- Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy succumbed to heart attack. He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and others have condoled the death of the minister. The minister had just returned after taking part in the week-long Dubai expo where he pitched investment opportunities in A.P.
- President Ramnath Kovind reviewing the Indian Naval fleet as part of the customary President’s Fleet Review-2022. Ships from all Naval commands are participating in the display hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam.
- Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar to address a press conference today.
- BJP Kisan Morcha State president V. Sasibhushan Reddy to address a press meet today.
- High Court of Andhra Pradesh to hear petitions related to the abuse of judges on social media.
- Sivaratri Brahmotsavam to begin from February 22 at Srisailam in Kurnool district. Special arrangements have been made for the auspicious event.
- Visakhapatnam district Kapu Nadu president Thota Rajeev to hold a press conference on reservations for the Kapu community.
- Anantapur farmers get ₹95 crore input subsidy against an estimated loss of ₹3,000 crores. Communist Party of India to raise its voice for farmers from March 24.
- CPI(M) Red Books Day event to celebrate books written on the basis of the communist ideology, their authors, and the movements they ushered in. CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao to participate in the program being held at Visakhapatnam.
