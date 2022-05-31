Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau May 31, 2022 12:07 IST

Key news developments to look out for from Andhra Pradesh on May 31, 2022

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in a letter to the DGP sought protection to the approver in Viveka’s murder case

Key news developments to look out for from Andhra Pradesh on May 31, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a review meeting with officials of the Finance Department. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in a letter to the DGP, seeks protection to the approver in Viveka’s murder case. CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna writes to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to order enquiry into “irregularities” in the APPSC examination. AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma’s meet-the-press at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. Leaders of Rayalaseema Sadhana Samithi to hold “Jala Deeksha at Siddeswaram for the sixth consecutive year, seeking building of a weir to protect the Srisailam dam and protect the Rayalaseema irrigation interests In a token protest, petroleum dealers not to buy fuel from the oil companies for today. Protests against the proposed merger of municipal schools in the School Education Department, continue across the State. A Human Rights Forum fact-finding team visits Nandyal and Kadapa districts on suicides by tenant farmers’ suicides AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma’s meet-the-press at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) national Director Kandan to visit Tilapia Fish Project, near Kankipadu. A day-long Sanskrit-Telugu Sathavadhanam by noted scholar Vaddiparthi Padmakar to commemorate 80th birthday of Ganapathi Sacchidananda Swami. Students to participate in Clean Godavari drive in Rajamahendravaram



Our code of editorial values