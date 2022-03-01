Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 1, 2022

Lord Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh wore festive look on the occasion Maha Shivaratri on March 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 1, 2022

Here are important news developments to look out for today

1. Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh are decked up for Shivaratri festivities.

2..Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a visit to the State will be taking part in several programmes in Guntur and Krishna districts.

3. Former Ministers and TDP leaders Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana will be meeting the press in Visakhapatnam.

4. Germany is looking for skilled workforce with 1 lakh vacant IT jobs in that country and we have skilled workforce in abundance, says Prof. K. Rama Mohana Rao, Vice-Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at the fourth round of the German-AP Forum on Higher Education, a platform created by the Council in partnership with German Varsity for Advanced Studies and Indo-Euro Synchronization.

5. Chennai-based AVR Oil and Gas Private Limited to invest Rs.100 crore on oil and gas exploration onshore Konaseema region in East Godavari district. An environmental public hearing will be held by March end.