Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

1. The Andhra Pradesh Government employees' 'Chalo Vijayawada' are set to join the protest at BRTS road, where the PRC Sadhana Samithi is planning to hold the rally and a meeting amidst crackdown by the police. The police have already set up barricades and took several employees in preventive custody as there was no permission for the meeting.

2. APSRTC chairman Mallikarjun Reddy will address a press meet over the issue of Pay Revision Commission for the staff and their call for agitation.

3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju is to meet the family of the girl who, unable to bear the harassment from a local leader, jumped to death from an apartment in Vijayawada recently.

4. Srikrishnadevaraya's Vijayanagara kingdom and capital Penukonda is back in news. Residents of Penukonda backed by Penukonda Paryataka Porata Samithi to take out a rally to Anantapur seeking Penukonda as the district headquarters for the newly carved Sri Sathya Sai district. They want it to be named after Sri Krishnadevaraya as Penukonda was second capital of Vijayanagara Kingdom.

5. There is a TDP Tirupati Parliamentary constituency level meeting to discuss future course of action ahead of municipal polls.

6. A orientation session is to be held for public representatives on the implementation of National Education Policy in Vizianagaram.