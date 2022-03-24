Andhra Pradesh

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

40-foot cutouts of Junior NTR and Ram Charan installed by fans associations at Gorantla Town in Anantapur district on Wednesday.

40-foot cutouts of Junior NTR and Ram Charan installed by fans associations at Gorantla Town in Anantapur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly is expected to answer several questions on the government programmes.

Japanese AC maker Daikin’s Indian arm to announce its plans in Vijayawada to establish a manufacturing plant at Sri City, Nellore with over Rs 200 crore investment.

BJP AP State president Somu Veerraju will be addressing a press meet in Kakinada.

Fans of Ram Charan Teja and Jr. NTR have decked up most theatres in the State ahead of Rajamouli directed big-budget RRR movie which is scheduled to release on Friday.

Union Bank branch in Annavaram goes up in flames. Fire tenders control the flames. The locker is stated to be safe.

Arrangements are in full swing for functioning of new Manyam district. New offices have been set up for its smooth functioning. Government may consider Parvatipuram name for new district.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2022 1:29:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/key-news-developments-from-andhra-pradesh-today/article65254858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY