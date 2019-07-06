Key Maoist leader in AOB region expelled from the party

A key Maoist leader in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, Naveen, was expelled by the party.

In a letter released by Ganesh, secretary of AOBSZC (Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee), it was stated that Naveen and a woman Maoist, Jeevani, were expelled by the party for their anti-party activity.

Naveen, a native of Nalgonda district, joined the movement in 2004 and after serving in the Nalgonda region, he was moved to AOB as area committee member of Korukonda dalam under the East Division of the CPI (Maoist).

Later in 2016, he was made the division committee member (DCM) of Galikonda dalam and since then he was leading the movement in the Galikonda region. Levelling allegations against Naveen, the letter stated that he was misusing his powers vested upon him by the party. He was not able to move well with the adivasis and has a ‘superiority’ complex.

Extra-marital affair

It was also alleged that he (Naveen) was having an extra-marital affair with a women comrade, Jeevani, who hailed from Gorlumetta village in Koyyuru mandal. Jeevani was promoted as ACM of Galikonda about six months ago and having an affair with a comrade against the norms of the Maoist.

He allegedly eloped with Jeevani a few days ago and based on it the CPI (Maoist) expelled him and Jeevani from the party.

Pending cases

Naveen has over 50 cases pending against him and was present at the recent encounter with the police under Sileru Police Station limits in the Visakhapatnam- East Godavari border on June 13. “Naveen was involved in a number of killings and Maoist action in AOB. His expulsion will be a big blow to the Maoist in the AOB region, where the morale is already down,” said SP of Visakhapatnam Attada Babujee.