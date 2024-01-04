ADVERTISEMENT

Key issues discussed at Inter Board meet

January 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Intermediate Board meeting, held on January 4 (Thursday), discussed key issues such as implementation of a fool-proof mechanism for students’ online services, college affiliations, ensuring compliance of fire safety norms by private unaided junior colleges in the State and digitalisation of the examinations.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana presided over the meeting, which was attended by Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar and Intermediate Board Secretary Saurabh Gaur, among other members.

The officials discussed thread-bare issues of curriculum reforms and expressed unanimity on the need to complete the ongoing works in 400 junior colleges across the State under Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu in a time-bound manner.

