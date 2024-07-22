Key files, furniture gutted in major fire at new Sub-Collector’s office building at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh

Important files, computers and furniture were gutted in a major fire that broke out at the newly constructed building of the Sub-Collector’s office at Madanapalle in Annamayya district at around 11.30 p.m. on July 21 (Sunday.)

According to revenue officials, a village revenue assistant on night duty observed smoke emanating from the office building and alerted the Deputy Tehsildar of Nimmanapalle Mandal.

Upon information, the fire services personnel rushed to the sport. It took them nearly four hours to souse the flames.

The building suffered heavy damage. Essential documents related to land holdings, land allocations, and various government departments of the Madanapalle Revenue Division were gutted.

Senior officials from Rayachoti, the district headquarters, inspected the building. The incident occurred shortly before the arrival of the new Sub-Collector, Megha Swaroop, who was scheduled to assume the office on July 22 (Monday).

The police have registered a case for further investigation. A junior assistant, identified as Gowtham, who was reportedly present at the office until the midnight, was detained by the police. The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained. A revenue official said though the hard copies of important documents were gutted, their digital copies were intact.

Meanwhile, the damage of important documents raised suspicions about the timing of the fire that broke out a day ahead of the scheduled assumption of office by the new Sub-Collector. Allegations are being levelled that the fire was a deliberate act and a conspiracy.

There were allegations of illegal land acquisitions and allocations during the YSRCP’s tenure, especially those related to the hundreds of acres of 22-A and assigned lands in Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur, and Piler Assembly constituencies under the Madanapalle Revenue Division. Important land records also included irrigation projects and land acquisition for national and State highways.

There are also allegations that despite the Fire Services Department office being located a short distance from the Sub-Collector’s office, prompt action was not taken to contain the flames immediately.

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, and BJP alleged the involvement of former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in the fire.

CM orders inquiry

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry. Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar rushed to Madanapalle by a helicopter to conduct a thorough investigation. The Chief Minister discussed the issue with the senior officials including Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Intelligence chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Annamayya district Collector C. Sridhar, Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Naidu and other senior officials inspected the building.

The police have deployed forensic experts and dog squads at the site to collect crucial details including the CCTV footage. The police also launched an inquiry to determine the reasons for Gowtham’s presence at the office until the midnight.

With allegations about the delayed police response and gathering of forensic evidence being levelled, orders were issued to seize the CCTV footage and collection of cellphone data of the individuals present at the building.

