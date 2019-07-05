‘Key concerns of State have been ignored’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday stated that the Union Budget extremely disappointed the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any mention of the Polavaram project. The package announced for the backward districts was also ignored.

Not a single paise was released for the construction of the Capital city, Amaravati.

A mere ₹21crore was allocated to two Central universities in the State. Institutions such as AIMS, IIT, and NIT were ignored, he said.

Recalling that the Centre made tall claims that it would come to the rescue of the State, which was reeling under revenue deficit, the CPI leader said the Centre had deceived the people on that front. No funds were allocated to the Visakhapatnam railway zone, he said.

Disinvestment

Special Correspondent in Visakhapatnam writes:

The budget has disappointed the people of A.P. since it lacked clear allocation for the Polavaram project, construction of the Amaravati, Kadapa steel plant and Dugarajapatnam port promised in the Act, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao has said.

He said it did not make any mention about fundamental issues like farm loans, fertilizer and input subsidy. In the name of achieving $5 trillion economy, it planned to attract foreign investment, Mr. Narsinga Rao said in a statement.

The budget proposed a disinvestment of over ₹1.05 lakh in public sector units. Privatising the wealth of the country to benefit capitalists was the goal of the budget and it would burden people and lead to more inequalities and unemployment, he said.