Kesineni’s poser to Naidu

After a rout in the recent polls, infighting has become the order of the day within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In an unusual public comment, TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas in his tweet on Monday threatened to resign as MP and the party if the party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu fails to control his ‘pet’. The tweet comes in continuation of the Twitter tussle with TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna of the city since Sunday.

“Chandra Babu Naidu Garu, if you don't want people like me in the party, you can let me know. I will resign as Member of Parliament and also to the party membership. If you want people like me to continue, please control your pet dog,” Mr. Kesineni posted on his Twitter and Facebook.

However, it seems, with the response of Mr. Venkanna the wordy duel has come to an end, but the entire episode has caused colossal damage to the party.

‘Always faithful’

“I will always be faithful to N. Chandrababu Naidu who gave MLC seat to me, a person from the Backward Classes. I will accept any name you give to my faith in him. For Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and the party I am stopping this twitter war now,” Mr. Venkanna tweeted apparently in response to Mr. Kesineni’s post.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kesineni’s threat to resign did not go well with Twitter users and TDP followers. Some accused him of deliberately finding an excuse to quit the party.

“Do not forget that you are an MP. People of the city have voted you and you threaten to resign due to a fight on Twitter. You are answerable to the people you represent,” a user, Venu Gopal, replied to Mr. Kesineni’s tweet.

Another TDP leader K. Nagulmeera had been supporting Mr. Kesineni even by responding to such replies on Twitter.

Potluri’s dig at the duo

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and Vijayawada MP candidate in the recent elections Prasad V. Potluri commented on the duo on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. He said both the TDP leaders have exposed each other and the public agree with them. He also wondered if they would get down to real work apart from warring on Twitter.