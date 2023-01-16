ADVERTISEMENT

Kesineni Srinivas vows not to support his brother Chinni 

January 16, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nani made these comments at a private meeting at Nandigama in NTR District on January 15.

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani). File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has asserted that he would support any candidate fielded by the party in next general election except Kesineni Chinni and three others. He made these comments at a private meeting at Nandigama in NTR District on January 15.

Mr. Nani said that the TDP was founded by N. T. Rama Rao with great ideals and noble objectives. The party can give tickets to Gandhiji or any mafia don depending upon party stand and current political scenario. In a democracy, both corrupt and honest people are there. “I entered politics to do honest politics. I would not allow any corrupt person to enter my compound. I keep my distance from such people,”he said.

When asked, he said, “not just Chinni, there are a few people whom I would not support. Rather, I would carry any poor person on my head and work for his success. I don’t support any land sharks or sex racketeers or gamblers.”

