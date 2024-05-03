Kesineni Nani lists contributions to Vijayawada constituency, claims no MP has done as much

May 03, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha (LS) constituency Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) claimed to have done his best for the people over the past ten years and developed the constituency. The development achieved by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through his welfare schemes will assure a comfortable victory for the party, he asserted.

Speaking at a meet-the-press event here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas, who recently defected from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said that among his many contributions to the constituency, the construction of the Kanaka Durga flyover was a task he achieved against several odds.

Similarly, he said that the completion of the long-pending Vijayawada-Machilipatnam bypass road project and the transformation of the Vijayawada airport into an international airport was done during his tenure. He further stated that the Vijayawada-Nagpur highway would be laid within a year.

On the social infrastructure front, the drinking water problem across villages was solved, several toilets were constructed with assistance from the TATA Trusts, and relief was provided to kidney disease patients in A. Kondur Mandal, the YSRCP nominee said, while insisting that no MP had contributed so much for the constituency.

