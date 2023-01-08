ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University wins ‘Overall Championship’ at youth festival held in Tirupati

January 08, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - TIRUPATI

Girls win more prizes than boys in the event where championships were awarded in five categories: music, dance, fine arts, theatre and literary events

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

Students of Kerala University rejoicing on bagging the ‘Overall championship’ title at Padma Tarang, the 36th South Zone Inter University Youth Festival hosted at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

University of Kerala bagged the ‘Overall Championship’ at Padma Tarang, the 36th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival that concluded on a colourful note at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on Saturday. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, came the runners-up.

Championships were awarded in each of the five categories viz., music, dance, fine arts, theatre and literary events, which were respectively won by MGU Kottayam, Sri Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Yogi Vemana University, University of Kerala (last two categories).

Taking part as the chief guest at the valedictory session, noted Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Alekhya Punjala said fine arts is not just an extracurricular activity, but a mainstream component of university curricula.

“Fine arts, theatre and literary events make us more sensitive, more conscious of the world around us and help us become better human beings,” said Mr. Punjala, who had also served as the Registrar of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) representative Arun Patil expressed delight at girls winning more prizes than boys in all the events here, and in similar events elsewhere too.

While congratulating the prize winners, Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and Registrar N. Rajani wanted a sense of sportsmanship to prevail among the participants, in the true spirit of the youth festival.

