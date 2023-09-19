HamberMenu
Kerala-based Trust to donate hearing aid equipment to 181 persons in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

Collector releases ₹5,000 to five people suffering from cleft palate

September 19, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday said that Kerala-based Swaroop Trust pledged to donate hearing aid equipment to the 181 needy people in the 1-18 years age group in the Eluru district. The equipment will be distributed to the beneficiaries by September 21. 

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh released ₹5,000 to four people suffering from cleft palate for their medical treatment during a programme at the Eluru government hospital. The State government is offering the aid under the special case. 

Swaroop Trust Director Suresh J. Pillai, District Medical and Health Officer Sharmisha, Eluru Government Hospital Superintendent Sashidhar and District Hospital Services Coordinator Pal Satish were present.

