Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher dismissed for meting out corporal punishment in Vijayawada

January 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The contract teacher levelled allegations of theft against two more students and harassed them, says DEO

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The management of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 has terminated the services of contract counsellor (teacher), L. Bhagya Veni, on charges of corporal punishment.

The teacher, a counsellor, had allegedly beat up a Class VII student and pinched him so hard that his nail marks were found on the boy’s arms.

The student later fell sick and his parents lodged a complaint with the school management.

Based on a report published in The Hindu a couple of days ago regarding the alleged corporal punishment, NTR District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka visited Kendriya Vidyalaya, and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

“Following the directions of Commissioner of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, an inquiry was conducted on Monday. The inquiry report submitted by the Disciplinary Committee of the institution and other details were verified,” the DEO said.

Principal M. Venkateswara Rao said the counsellor, who was on contract, was terminated from service on charges of harassing and beating the student.

“The teacher levelled allegations of theft against two more students and insulted them in the classroom. A detailed report would be submitted to the government,” said Ms. Renuka, who interacted with the staff and students.

Officials of the Revenue Department and the district administration too enquired into the corporal punishment in the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

