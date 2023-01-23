HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher dismissed for meting out corporal punishment in Vijayawada

The contract teacher levelled allegations of theft against two more students and harassed them, says DEO

January 23, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The management of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 has terminated the services of contract counsellor (teacher), L. Bhagya Veni, on charges of corporal punishment.

The teacher, a counsellor, had allegedly beat up a Class VII student and pinched him so hard that his nail marks were found on the boy’s arms.

The student later fell sick and his parents lodged a complaint with the school management.

Based on a report published in The Hindu a couple of days ago regarding the alleged corporal punishment, NTR District Education Officer (DEO) C.V. Renuka visited Kendriya Vidyalaya, and conducted an inquiry into the incident.

“Following the directions of Commissioner of School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, an inquiry was conducted on Monday. The inquiry report submitted by the Disciplinary Committee of the institution and other details were verified,” the DEO said.

Principal M. Venkateswara Rao said the counsellor, who was on contract, was terminated from service on charges of harassing and beating the student.

“The teacher levelled allegations of theft against two more students and insulted them in the classroom. A detailed report would be submitted to the government,” said Ms. Renuka, who interacted with the staff and students.

Officials of the Revenue Department and the district administration too enquired into the corporal punishment in the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / students / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.