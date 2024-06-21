Kendriya Vidyalaya opened at IIT Tirupati campus

The first Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) established at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati campus was formally declared open at Yerpedu here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the fourth KV to start functioning in the district, the other three being at Tirupati city, Renigunta and Venkatagiri respectively. This school will function in ‘project mode’ from Grade I to Grade V, with 32 students in each section.

IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, also the chairman of the newly opened, formally inaugurated the school in the presence of the first batch of students. While presiding over the assembly session, he sang the prayer song and recalled his student days at the KV IIT-Madras campus. After the prayer and flag-hoisting ceremony, the classes began immediately.

IIT Registrar Sumit Biswas, IISER Associate Professor Kanaga Sekharan and IIT Deputy Registrar Chaman Mehta, who is also the liaison officer for KV IIT, took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.