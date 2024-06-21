GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kendriya Vidyalaya opened at IIT Tirupati campus

This is the fourth KV school in the district, the other three being at Tirupati city, Renigunta and Venkatagiri respectively

Published - June 21, 2024 08:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana addressing the first batch of students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, after its inauguration, on Friday.

IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana addressing the first batch of students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, after its inauguration, on Friday.

The first Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) established at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati campus was formally declared open at Yerpedu here on Friday.

This is the fourth KV to start functioning in the district, the other three being at Tirupati city, Renigunta and Venkatagiri respectively. This school will function in ‘project mode’ from Grade I to Grade V, with 32 students in each section.

IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, also the chairman of the newly opened, formally inaugurated the school in the presence of the first batch of students. While presiding over the assembly session, he sang the prayer song and recalled his student days at the KV IIT-Madras campus. After the prayer and flag-hoisting ceremony, the classes began immediately.

IIT Registrar Sumit Biswas, IISER Associate Professor Kanaga Sekharan and IIT Deputy Registrar Chaman Mehta, who is also the liaison officer for KV IIT, took part in the event.

