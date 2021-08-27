Kendriya Vidyalaya likely for Nuzvid

Vijayawada

27 August 2021 01:05 IST

A team of officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Thursday inspected a site and a building at Nuzvid in Krishna district.

The KVS will start a branch at Nuzvid if the proposal is cleared by the authorities at New Delhi.

When contacted, Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkat Pratap Appa Rao said that a seven-acre government site was shown to the visiting KVS team. A building was made available for temporary campus. The building and the site were close to the IIIT, Nuzvid. A Kendriya Vidyalaya at Nuzvid would be of immense help to the SC, ST, BC and minority students. The Collector would send the required documents to the KV authorities soon, he said.

Admissions for the current academic year would be possible if the process is completed at the earliest. The admissions for the second batch in September could be done as everything was in place to start the school immediately. Initially, classes I to V would be started, he said.

KVS Deputy Commissioner (Hyderabad Region) K. Saseendran was part of the inspection team.