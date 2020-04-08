Kellogg’s donates food kits for COVID-19 relief

Sri City-based Kellogg’s Industry, which manufactures cereal nutritional products, came forward to help the poor people in the region by donating 1.2 tonnes of food products.

Kellogg’s Senior Manager S. Prakash formally handed over the food products worth ₹5 lakh to Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam on the factory premises on Wednesday.

The healthy food products are meant for the people facing penury and deprivation in the region, as economic activity came to a grinding halt during the lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Adimulam thanked the management for the noble act and assured them to distribute the products to the poor and malnourished people in his constituency.

He also thanked Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy for mobilising donations from the industrial units, apart from donating ₹2 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Sri City vice president (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar and security chief Y. Ramesh took part.