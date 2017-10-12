KEK, Chinarajappa open revenue training academy

Revenue Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy along with Home Minister N. Chinarajappa inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Revenue and Survey Training Academy at Samalkot near here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnamurthy said the academy would provide training to employees from the rank office assistant to the IAS officer besides conducting a series of refresher courses.

“It is going to serve the employees from all over the State. Arrangements are in place to provide training to 100 members at one go. The air-conditioned lecture halls and state-of-the-art projectors would help the employees learn the subject with ease,” he said. The training programme would commence from November 16.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said revenue and survey employees were playing a key role in the computerisation of land records and helping the land owners get the ownership documents at ease. “As part of improving infrastructure and facilities to the Revenue Department, we are constructing eight buildings for revenue divisional offices and another 105 buildings for the offices of Tehsildars in different parts of the State,” he said.

Mr. Rajappa said that the State government was keen on improving the living conditions of the peasantry and that was why the farm loan waiver was being implemented, despite the tough situation on the finances front. He said that the next round of loan waiver for members of women self-help groups was on the cards.

Commissioner of Survey Settlements and Land Records Ch. Vijay Mohan, district Collector Kartikeya Misra, and Joint Collector A. Mallikarjuna were among those present.