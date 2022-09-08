Keerthi Teja of A.P. bags all-India 12th rank in NEET

Three others among top 5; 40,344 qualify out of 65,305 from State

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 20:04 IST

Matta Sai Durga Keerthi Teja of Andhra Pradesh has secured the all-India 12 th rank (general category) in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2022 by securing 710 marks. The results were declared late on Wednesday (September 7).

The other candidates from the State who secured all-India top ranks below 50 include Nuni Venkata Sai Vaishnavi who bagged the 15 th rank (general category) with a total of 706 marks, Gulla Harshvardhan Naidu, 25 th rank (in Other Backward Castes - Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) with 705 marks and Mangasamudram Harshith Reddy, 36 th rank (general category) with 705 marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the entrance test on July 17 this year for medical aspirants seeking admissions in undergraduate courses. A total of 18,72,343 candidates appeared for the test at 3,570 centres located in 479 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

In Andhra Pradesh, out of the 65,305 candidates who wrote the test 40,344 qualified, against the last year’s figures of 33,841 and 57,721 respectively.

