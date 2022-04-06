Keerthi takes charge as Guntur civic body Commissioner
Chekuri Keerthi, an IAS officer belonging to 2016 batch , took charge as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. Ms. Keerthi had earlier served as Joint Collector, Development at East Godavari district.
Soon after taking charge, the new Commissioner inspected the various departments and gave suggestions to staff. She also reviewed the TIDCO housing scheme and collection of advanced tax for the year 2022-23.
