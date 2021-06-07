Keeping children safe from COVID

VIJAYAWADA

07 June 2021 23:56 IST

Campaign vehicles to be launched to spread awareness in villages

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, in association with NGOs, launched a campaign to protect children from COVID-19.

As part of the campaign, Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and WD&CW Project Director K. Uma Rani on Monday launched ‘Prachara Radhams’ (campaign vehicles) and posters to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) State programme director P. Francis Thambi, World Vision India State manager Tabitha Francis and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar participated.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said the campaigning vehicles will go around towns and villages explaining to people the importance of ensuring a nutritional diet for children and pregnant women.

“For the first time in the State, Prachara Radhams were launched in Krishna district to raise awareness on protecting children from COVID-19. Two ‘Kala Brundams’ will explain the dos and don’ts to the parents,” Mr. Francis Thambi said.

The DCPO said 5,000 posters on COVID precautionary measures and the need for a healthy diet will be distributed among villagers.

Ms. Uma Rani said the staff and NGO representatives deployed on the ‘Prachara Radhams’ will explain how the government is taking care of children orphaned due to COVID-19 and the procedure to hand them over to the WD&CW Department.

“We request the family members and villagers not to hand over the orphaned children to private organisations and instead hand them over to the WD&CW Department for their all-round care,” said Assistant Project Director M. Prameela Rani.

WD&CW protection officer (Non-Institutional Care) Y. Johnson participated.