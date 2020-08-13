Keep ‘Vidya Kanuka’ kits ready: Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh has asked officials to make sure that the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits are ready by the time the schools reopen.
Reviewing the programme that envisages free supply of kits, comprising uniform cloth, notebooks, bag, shoes and a belt, to the students, the Minister enquired with the officials about the supply target and how much of it had been met so far. He wanted the officials to be constantly in touch with the suppliers to ensure that the kits reached the schools in time.
When informed that 35% of the notebooks, 46% of school bags and 38% of shoes had been despatched to the respective districts, the Minister reiterated that 100% stocks should be ready when schools reopen.
With regard to safeguarding the kits, the Minister said extra care should be exercised in view of the rains. He said instead of piling them up at the mandal recourse centres, the kits could be sent to the schools, and the respective headmasters be made responsible for them.
For schools that were being given a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu programme, the officials should look for an alternative place to safeguard the kits.
Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Vetri Selvi and others were present.
