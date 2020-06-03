Keep student-teacher ratio in mind while effecting transfers: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to maintain the student-teacher ratio and effect transfers accordingly. He also wanted them to take steps to spruce up the schools before the reopening on August 3.

At a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu on Wednesday, the officials apprised Mr. Jagan of the proposed relocation of teachers to match the teacher-student ratio.

Responding to it, the Chief Minister said the transfers should be done online and should be oriented towards the benefit of the students. Due to the method followed in 2017, single teachers were allotted to 7,991 schools and most of the schools have been closed down. The decisions at that time were taken only to demoralise government schools and to encourage private schools.

App for digital learning

Education in the government sector had suffered a lot. Uniform and books were not given even in October and November. An app should be developed for digital learning where the doubts can be cleared through a video call. A constant appraisal of the students from Class 6 to Class 10 was necessary. The data on the performance of the students should be placed online which give a detailed overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the student to take corrective measures, he said.

Mr. Jagan said works relating to Nadu-Nedu should be completed by July-end. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be prepared on maintaining the quality in revamping of schools under Nadu-Nedu. Engineering assistants in village and ward secretariats should be involved in the exercise, he said.

The Jagananna Gorumudda scheme should have the same menu and quality in all schools across the State. There should be no delay in payment of bills and constant monitoring should be done at the ground level, the Chief Minister added.

Helpline

A toll-free number should be set up so that students and parents can lodge complaints on amenities and bring the grievances relating to the schools to the notice of the government. Hygiene should be maintained in the schools and for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, measurements for shoes should be taken on June 8 and 9, he added.

The officials said that ₹533 crore was available with the parents’ committees. The maximum amount was being spent in Guntur district and work has been speeded up since the lifting of the lockdown. Works are being expedited with the appointment of JCs, the officials said.

Minister for School Education Adimulapu Suresh and School Education Principal Secretary Rajasekhar were among those present.