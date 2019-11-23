Keep religion off politics: Minister

Minister for Tourism and Culture M. Srinivasa Rao has appealed to the Opposition leaders not to drag the Tirumala temple and religion into politics for petty political gains.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to protecting the serenity of the temple and had always accorded priority to the common pilgrims.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who was known for his unflinching reverence towards the presiding deity, had, at one point of time, thought of doing away with the VIP darshan, the Minister said. He, however, gave up the idea as the Constitution extended protocol advantages to the dignitaries, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister offered his prayers at the temple.