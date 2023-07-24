ADVERTISEMENT

Keep poll promises, minority body tells A.P. government

July 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Awaaz, a voluntary organisation, staged a protest in Vijayawada on Monday, demanding that the State government keep the promises made to the minorities in the run up to elections in 2019.

Addressing a gathering, Awaaz state committee president Sk. Subhan and secretary M.A. Chisti said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took the minorities for a ride.

The Ranganatha Mishra and Sachaar committees had given reports that Muslims remained backward in society, but the YSRCP government was not making any effort to improve their living standards. The government did not devise new schemes and programmes and even existing schemes were not being implemented as expected.

The State government was requested to allocate a budget to minorities in proportion to their population. Also, the same should be protected under sub plan. The government should also take up measures to implement 10% reservations for Muslims in private organisations while giving legal protection for the same, they added.

