Keep politics out of Article 370 issue, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said here on Tuesday abrogation of Article 370 was a national issue and not a political one and called upon people to speak in one voice. He cautioned that a neighbouring country could misuse fragmented opinions at international fora.

Speaking at a ‘Meet and Greet’ organised by his friends and well-wishers on his completion of two years in office, Mr. Naidu said the move was long overdue as it concerned the unity and integrity of the country.

“Article 370 is only a temporary and transitory provision in the Constitution,” he said, adding, that its dilution would pave the way for industrialisation of Jammu and Kashmir, creation of employment and promotion of tourism.

Pointing out that the Bill on the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir was passed by an overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament, Mr. Naidu recalled the debate in 1964 on a private member’s Bill when members cutting across the party lines had called for it.

Even the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had pointed to the transitory and temporary nature of the provision during a debate in Parliament in 1963, the Vice-President said.

He said the political parties should evolve a code of conduct for their public representatives at various levels and urged them to improve the standards of public discourse.

Regional appeal courts

The Vice-President mooted constitution of special judicial tribunals for quick and time-bound disposal of criminal cases against politicians, election petitions and political defections.

The Vice-President also called for plugging loopholes in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution that deal with defections and advocated setting up of regional courts of appeal and Supreme Court Benches across the country for speedy disposal of cases.