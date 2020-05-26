Keep off TTD properties, endowment land: Kanna

GUNTUR

26 May 2020 23:33 IST

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday alleged that there has been a serious danger to Hindu religion and its customs ever since Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in May 2019.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who undertook a day long fast at his residence in protest against the government’s decision to auction TTD properties in prime locations across the country, told reporters that the present dispensation had been continuing to plan for sale of endowment land gifted by devotees.

“The previous government had planned to sell land belonging to temples in Mangalagiri and Annavaram, but backtracked after we agitated against it. Now, the present one has set its sights on properties of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and TTD. Its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy says that he had only given a roadmap for selling land,” he said.

Late night GO

Though the government in a late night GO put in abeyance the proposal to auction land, it was still acting in contravention of the spirit of G.O Ms No 888.

“The late night GO clearly states that the government has not stopped thinking of selling land belonging to TTD. We have serious doubts about the intention of putting a point in the Joint Collector’s work orders about endowment lands and we demand that the government rescind the decision to sell endowment land,’’ said Mr. Lakshminarayana.

Former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, chairman of Tobacco Board Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu and State party secretary Talla Venkatesh Yadav were among those present.