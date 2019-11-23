Keep MLAs informed about status of schemes: Peddireddy

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday said that the district officials should keep the MLAs informed about the status of various welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Addressing a district review meeting on welfare and development schemes, the Minister asked them to identify eligible beneficiaries for distribution of house pattas on Ugadi.

He said the focus should be on measures to ensure effective implementation of schemes formulated under ‘Navaratnalu’, he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who is also Krishna district in-charge Minister, said people should get clean water, both for drinking and irrigation purposes.

Responding to an observation made by Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad that online booking appeared to have been closed even as sand was available at the stock point, the Minister said check-posts would be set up at 31 places along the State border to check illegal transport of sand.

He said the State would enact a law under which people resorting to illegal shifting of sand would be made to pay a fine of ₹2 lakh and undergo two years’ imprisonment.

Local body elections

The Minister said that in the local bodies elections, candidates from the SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities would be given 50% reservation and within this 50% would be for women.

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, development of 200-km roads had been sanctioned in the district, and each Assembly constituency would receive funds for development of 15-km roads in their jurisdiction.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that close to 2.6 lakh beneficiaries eligible for receiving title deeds (pattas) for houses on Ugadi had been identified in the district.

He said there was a need for 1,400 acres of land across the district for it and, of this, 800 acres would have to be allocated to the poor in Vijayawada.

Under the YSR Navasakam survey, beneficiaries were identified for seven welfare schemes, he added.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, and Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah were among those present.