Keep away from ganja cultivation, Minister appeals to tribal farmers

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women & Child Welfare G. Sandhya Rani has appealed to the farmers from the Agency areas not to cultivate ganja keeping in view the consequences, and avail themselves of the services of the government that is providing them alternative crops for their livelihood.

With instances of ganja being transported from Odisha surfacing in several cases, the issue would be taken up by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with the neighbouring government, Ms. Rani said while addressing a review meeting on ganja menace here on July 10 (Wednesday).

Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha were among others present.

Expressing concern over ASR district and the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) becoming hubs for ganja trade, the Minister said the government was committed to checking the menace, and the 100-day action plan was a step in that direction.

Appealing to the Agency farmers not to walk into the trap of businessmen and cultivate ganja, the Minister said the State government would reach out to them and provide them alternative options. She said 16 welfare schemes, Tribes Finance Corporation (TRICOR) funds and subsidies for seeds and equipment would also be provided by the government. Ms. Rani asked the officials to encourage cultivation of coffee, turmeric, black pepper and other traditional crops.

“The police should initially warn and counsel the farmers if they are found to be cultivating ganja. Book cases only if they do not follow the instructions,” the Minister said.

Ms. Sandhya Rani also expressed concern over college-going students getting addicted to ganja, unaware of the consequences and the impact on their lives.

She instructed the authorities to make it mandatory in all schools and colleges to explain to the students the consequences of being involved in ganja trade and abuse after prayer sessions every day.

The Minister also cautioned APSRTC bus drivers and the conductors to be alert as smugglers were using the buses to ferry ganja.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said proposals were prepared to encourage cultivation of crops such as groundnut, rajma, dragon fruit, litchi, pineapple, and avocado in over 32,000 acres in the Agency. He further said the coffee board would impart training to interested farmers.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha spoke about ‘Operation Parivarthana’, as a part of which ganja plantations were destroyed by the police. He said there was a time when ganja had been cultivated in more than 7,500 acres, he said.