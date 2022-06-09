Keep APSRTC buses clean, officials told

APSRTC Regional Chairman G. Bangaramma on Thursday asked the corporation officials and staff to give utmost priority for the proper maintenance and cleanliness of vehicles.

She said that cleanliness was a must for hire buses also. She inspected two depots in Srikakulam and expressed satisfaction over their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, she suggested that the official improve occupancy ratio in all routes since a healthy OR would ensure more profits for the corporation.

Ms. Bangaramma said that the merger of APSRTC employees with State government was a boon for the staff as they would get all the benefits on a par with other State government employees.