Keep an eye on ex-offenders, SP tells officials

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao on Wednesday instructed his officials to monitor the activities of ex-convicts and history-sheeters.
Mr. Krishna Rao was speaking to his team at a monthly crime review meeting organised at the district police office here on Wednesday.
Mr. Krishna Rao said that awareness programmes need to be taken up in a large scale over the 32nd National Road Safety Month in the district. He also stressed the need to take up measures to bring down road accidents in Agency areas. The SP added that police stations should receive people well and treat them with respect.
Police should ensure that people who approach police stations do not have to wait for a long time, he said, insisting that officials focus on morning and night beats to curb crime in the district limits.
Additional SP (SEB) Rahul Dev Singh, Chintapalli ASP Vidhya Sagar Naidu, Paderu DSP B. Raj Kamal and Anakapalle DSP K. Sravani were present.
