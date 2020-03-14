Keep abreast of tech advances,VPT chief tells students

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2020 18:06 IST

Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Engineering and Technology Programme at Rushikonda has celebrated its ninth Annual Day celebrations. Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K. Rama Mohana Rao, who addressed the students, exhorted them to focus on self-discipline and keep abreast of technological developments. Gayatri Vidya Parishad president P.S. Rao, vice-president and Secretary and Correspondent D. Dakshina Murthy and Principal S. Rajani spoke.

