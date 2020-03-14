Andhra Pradesh

Keep abreast of tech advances,VPT chief tells students

Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Engineering and Technology Programme at Rushikonda has celebrated its ninth Annual Day celebrations. Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust K. Rama Mohana Rao, who addressed the students, exhorted them to focus on self-discipline and keep abreast of technological developments. Gayatri Vidya Parishad president P.S. Rao, vice-president and Secretary and Correspondent D. Dakshina Murthy and Principal S. Rajani spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 6:08:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/keep-abreast-of-tech-advancesvpt-chief-tells-students/article31069243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY