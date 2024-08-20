Keen on expanding network in Andhra Pradesh, HCL delegation tells Lokesh

A delegation of Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) led by its corporate vice-president Srimathi Shivashankar, and associate vice-president Siva Prasad met Human Resources Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh at his residence at Undavalli near here on August 20, Tuesday.

During the discussions, the delegation informed the Minister that the HCL was planning to expand its network in Andhra Pradesh. The company at present has an employee strength of 4,500 and plans to generate another 5,500 employment shortly in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of phase-2, a new multi-storied structure will be built and employment will be provided for another 10,000 persons, they said, adding, “We are formulating plans to provide employment on a massive scale by adopting the latest technology as per the changing trends across the globe.”

The delegation told the Minister that the HCL was keen on taking part in the skill census and skill development programmes of the State government. The HCL would support the State government in meeting its target of generating 20 lakh jobs, they said and requested the Minister to take steps to release the concessions and approvals which were stopped by the previous government.

Responding to it, Mr. Lokesh said that the concessions would be released in a phased manner. During the last TDP regime he had met the HCL chairperson Shiv Nadar and convinced him to set up the unit at Gannavaram though several States at that time competed with Andhra Pradesh, he recalled.

“It is really a great experience that permissions were accorded and land was allotted in Gannavaram in a record time to help the HCL to begin its activities on a war footing basis,” Mr. Lokesh fondly recalled.

Observing that whenever he visits Gannavarn it gives him immense satisfaction that he could provide jobs to 4,500 youth, Mr. Lokesh, however, regretted that the company’s activities could not move further due to the inefficiency of the rulers who assumed power later. “The company that is ready to provide jobs to 20,000 persons got stalled at 4,500 as necessary permissions and subsidies were not provided,” he added.