Keen contest between YSRCP and TDP in Nagari

In the run up to the general elections next week, the tail-end Nagari Assembly constituency in Tirupati district is all set to witness a keen contest, mainly between the sitting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee R.K. Roja and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Gali Bhanu Prakash.

While Roja, who has won twice, in 2014 and 2019, albeit a thin majority, is eyeing a hat-trick, Bhanu Prakash looks determined to register his maiden victory from the constituency despite tasting defeat in 2019. With just four days left for the polling, the election campaigning is at its peak and both the candidates are leaving no stone unturned in wooing the voters.

Known for her celluloid background and oratory skills, Roja succeeded in establishing a direct contact with the voters by implementing various governmental programs such as ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ and ‘Aadudam Andhra’ among other things, but the recent desertion of senior party leaders last week is likely to impact her winning chances.

A staunch loyalist of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, she also ensured that the welfare schemes reached the doorsteps of the voters. Though, several allegations of corruption are leveled against Roja and her family members, her unwavering loyalty to the party and her intransigent hostility in taking on the opposition TDP leaders, particularly its chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has forced Jagan to consider her candidature for the third time in a row.

On the other hand, Gali Bhanu Prakash is leaving no stone unturned in seizing the seat once represented by his father and TDP strongman, late Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu.

Having extensively toured all the mandals in the constituency, coupled with the unforeseen support extended by the dissent YSRCP leaders, who also recently joined TDP, Bhanu is confident of winning the seat and is also pinning his hopes on the sympathy factor, which he believes will add to his advantage.

