Kedara Gowri Vratam to be held at Srisailam

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple management at Srisailam is organising ‘Kedara Gowri Vratam’ on the last Monday of the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’ on November 25.

The vratam will be held in two phases, at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., at the Akka Maha Devi Alankara mandapam in the Srisailam temple premises. The temple management is making arrangements to conduct the vratam with 1,000 women, of which 500 will be from Chenchu tribal community. All the material required for the vratam will be provided by the temple management, Srisailam temple Executive Officer S.S. Chandrasekhara Azad said.

The temple management will provide flowers, bangles and `kankanams’ as ‘prasadam’ to the women who take part in the vratam. After the vratam, the women can have ‘darshan’ of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambha Devi. Arrangements for food would be made at Annapurna Bhavan.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Azad said that the vratam was being held to create awareness about ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and to enhance spirituality among the devotees. According to the EO, Kedara Gowri Vratam is a unique ritual dedicated to Goddess Parvathi and Lord Parameswara. Goddess Parvathi performed the vratam to unite with Lord Shiva and become Ardhanariswara.

