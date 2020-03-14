K.E. Prabhakar quits TDP

TDP MLC K.E. Prabhakar addressing the media in Kurnool on Friday.

Kurnool

14 March 2020 01:01 IST

In another blow to the TDP, its MLC from Kurnool district K.E. Prabhakar has resigned from the party.

“The party, instead of preferring loyalists, has given ticket to new persons to contest the local body elections,” Mr. Prabhakar told The Hindu.

The district TDP leadership was under the BJP leaders’ thumb, he alleged.

“I sought three seats for those who won the local body elections previously. However, tickets were given to those picked up by BJP Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh and TDP leader Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy,” he alleged.

“Senior partymen are being sidelined. I am resigning because I am dissatisfied with the party’s policies,” he added.

When asked about his future course of action, Mr. Prabhakar said, “I will announce my plans after eliciting the opinion of my supporters.”

The former MLA of Dhone, Mr. Prabhakar lost the constituency to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the 2019 elections.