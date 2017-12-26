KE Prabhakar is TDP choice for MLC bypoll

Bringing down curtains on suspense over candidate for the Local Authority constituency MLC byelection in Kurnool district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has selected K. E. Prabhakar, who is brother of Deputy Chief Minister K. E. Krishnamurthy.

Mr. Naidu held discussions with leaders from Kurnool district on Monday too. There were many contenders for the ticket, including Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Sivananda Reddy. But finally, Mr. Prabhakar’s candidature was finalised.

He discussed the issue with leaders in two spells. He spoke to the aspirants as well and assured them that the party would give an opportunity in future to those candidates who were not considered this time.The last date for filing nominations is Tuesday. Meanwhile, the YSRCP announced that it would not enter the fray. So, the election is likely to be unanimous unless independent candidates or other parties field their candidates.