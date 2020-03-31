KDCC to arrange mobile ATMs for farmers

The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC) will arrange mobile ATMs at different centres to facilitate farmers to withdraw cash without any difficulty, said bank chairman Yarlagadda Venkatrao.

In a press release here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatrao said farmers were facing severe inconvenience while making payments because of the lockdown.

He said that farmers could utilise the mobile ATM service by calling 9949688340 or 9949688362. The nearest point and timing would be duly communicated to them.

‘End of an era’

Mr Venkatrao said it was most unfortunate that Andhra Bank, which was founded by Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah, who was also the founder of KDCC Bank, would not be in existence from today.

Pattabhi Seetharamaiah founded KDCC even before he founded Andhra Bank, Mr. Venkatrao recalled.

Photographs of Pattabhi Seetharamaiah and Aiyyadevara Kaleswara Rao, who founded the banking institution, have been put in all the 58 KDCC branches and 425 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), Mr Venkatrao said.

He said KDCC was being run even to date as per the ideals of the Pattabhi Seetharamaiah. A turnover of ₹270 crore could be achieve in a short duration of two months with the progressive ideas of the founder, he said.