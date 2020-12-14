KDCA to strive for development of cricket in the district

Identification of new grounds will be taken up on priority, says its president

The Krishna District Cricket Association, as per the Lodha Committee norms, elected its new office-bearers for a term of three years (2020-2023) with I. Srinivas, a former Ranji and Duleep Trophy cricketer, as its president and senior administrator M. Ravindra Chowdhury as secretary.

The other office bearers are G.N. Srinivasa Rao (treasurer), A. Sridhar (joint secretary), P. Baji Sharif Khan (vice-president) and D. Praveen (councillor).

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Mr. I. Srinivas said the new body would strive hard for the development of the game in the district and on a priority basis the identification of new grounds would be taken up. “We need more grounds to keep the activity going. We will be approaching schools and colleges to identify grounds,” he said.

Mulapadu grounds

He said the picturesque Mulapadu grounds would be a hub of the district cricketing activities. “Andhra Cricket Association has allotted one ground to KDCA at Mulapadu, which we will use for regular matches”.

He said the more sub-centres would be formed in the district for the spread of the game. “We will reduce the burden of activity in Vijayawada by nurturing sub-centres in places such as Gudivada, Nuzvid, Machilipatnam, Jaggayapet, Nandigama, Vuyyuru and others mandals”.

Summer camps

Mr. Chowdhury said the association would organise regular summer camps, Division A and B leagues along with school leagues to keep the momentum going.

“Soon we will prepare a plan of actiosn for women’s cricket as well. As the girls are not getting enough matches, we are planning to give direct entry to the women’s team in the B Division League,” he said.

He said along with players, support and technical staff such as coaches, umpires, scorers and video analysts would be taken care of in achieving plum assignments in the State and national level. “We will also strive for transparency in the selection to the district teams.

We will organise regular net practice sessions for the benefit of the players and also coaches,” he added.

Mr. I. Srinivas said that the KDCA with the help of ACA would develop infrastructure in the district for the development of the game in the next three years.