KCR will win for third time, says TS Minister

August 01, 2022 17:57 IST

Telangana Minister for BC Welfare and Civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar has said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will win for the third consecutive term, despite all the criticisms being heaped by the Congress and the BJP.

Speaking to media on Monday, Mr. Kamalakar said that the people of Telangana treat Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as their asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that efforts were on to build a Lord Venkateswara temple in 10 acres of land in Karimnagar, with the assistance of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).