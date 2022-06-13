KCR will dominate national politics, says Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will dominate the national political scenario in the coming days, said Minister V. Srinivas Goud.
Addressing the media on Monday, Mr. Goud said that even during the days of the struggle to make Telangana a separate State, Mr. Rao was looked down upon, but the consequences that followed remains a history.
“Mr. Rao’s debut into the national politics is not with an eye on the Prime Minister’s post, but is to bring a kind of awareness among the people with regard to the divisive politics the country is embattled with. The BJP is using the religion as a tool to uphold power, while the Congress, on the other hand, has no leader at all,” said Mr. Goud.
He said that the welfare schemes implemented in Telangana should be enforced at the national level.
