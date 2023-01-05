KCR trying to split JSP votes in Andhra Pradesh with the support of Jagan, alleges Nadendla Manohar

January 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that Bharat Rasthra Samiti (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is trying to enter Andhra Pradesh with the support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy only to split the JSP votes in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Manohar said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had fought for ‘Bangaru Telangana’ and not for ‘Bangaru Andhra Pradesh’.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should explain his position on Andhra Pradesh first before talking about BRS affairs and its expansion in the State.

“The person who was responsible for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh is now talking about his political plans in the State,” Mr. Manohar said.

‘The YSRCP is shocked to see the increasing popularity of the JSP and its president Pawan Kalyan. The government has banned public meetings only to target the JSP and prevent it from raising issues concerning the people. The opposition parties have a right to speak on issues anytime and anywhere, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to suppress their voice ,” he alleged.

Pawan’s programme

Earlier, Mr. Manohar briefed about the arrangements for the party’s ‘Yuvashakti’ programme schedule to be held in Srikakulam district on January 12.

The party wrote a letter to the Srikakulam police on December 23 seeking permission for the programme, Mr. Manohar said, while adding that their leaders in Srikakulam also met the Superintendent of Police personally on December 24.

The party hoped that there would be no interference from the police and the government in the name of the G.O. on public meetings, Mr. Manohar said.